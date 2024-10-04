NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 195,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

