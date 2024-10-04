NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $937,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 220,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

