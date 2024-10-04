iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,051,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

ISCV opened at $62.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $432.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

