NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 7,383 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

