Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHYB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 379,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

GHYB stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

