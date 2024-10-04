NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 3,824 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513 over the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.46. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $162.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.