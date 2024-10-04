NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 36,446 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGCB opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

