PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,493,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 10,369,650 shares.The stock last traded at $149.28 and had previously closed at $145.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie cut PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

