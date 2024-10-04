Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 584,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 550,851 shares.The stock last traded at $78.24 and had previously closed at $79.67.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.