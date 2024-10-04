Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,227,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,012,739 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Get Weibo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weibo

Weibo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 204.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 1,634,230 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $7,435,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 564,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Weibo by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.