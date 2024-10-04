Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.35. 19,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 183,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

