Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 4,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $913.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

