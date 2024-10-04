Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,109,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,268,184 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.14.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

