Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 54367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

