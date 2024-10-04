NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.21 and last traded at $92.63, with a volume of 381636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 666.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 198,452 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.