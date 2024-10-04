Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.80. 315,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 717,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.43 earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

