Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 38,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 143,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cybin from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Cybin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYBN

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth about $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cybin by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.