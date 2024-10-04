Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 21546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Down 2.6 %
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
