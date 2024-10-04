Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$163.00 and last traded at C$162.24, with a volume of 10689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTC.A has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.11.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.3 %

About Canadian Tire

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$142.16.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.