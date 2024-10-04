SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.11 and last traded at $93.54. Approximately 689,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,712,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,976 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1,757.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,723 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 73,539 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,714,000. Finally, Kora Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $171,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

