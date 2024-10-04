ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 29,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 114,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

ECARX Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

