Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45. 2,862,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,426,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at $844,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

