Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45. 2,862,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,426,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
