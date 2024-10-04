Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 14.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 147,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 120,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

