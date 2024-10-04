Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 204,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 591,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$73.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wallbridge Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.