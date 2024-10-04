Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.37 and last traded at $55.37. 18,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 274,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.