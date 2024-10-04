Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. 500,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,991,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,268,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

