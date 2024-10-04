ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 12,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 531,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $672.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 418,389 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 585,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.