Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.93. 21,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 800,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $615.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

