Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 150430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,572 shares of company stock worth $2,721,672. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,674,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.