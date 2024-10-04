Cookie Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $572,956.83 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Cookie has a market cap of $2.08 million and $572,956.83 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cookie alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00250902 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,138,438 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,138,438.21940485 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02493493 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $614,241.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

