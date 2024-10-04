DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $107.64 million and $1.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,569.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.45 or 0.00522102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00104416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00030111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00237625 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00073541 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,286,434,346 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

