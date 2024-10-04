DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $122,782.83 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

