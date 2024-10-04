ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.35 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,483.48 and $1.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,518.46 or 0.99917368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

