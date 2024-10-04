Ardor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.85 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.52 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.