BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.74 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $553.28 or 0.00898634 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $80.74 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,549 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,569.0598265. The last known price of BNB is 548.54693206 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2252 active market(s) with $1,605,275,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

