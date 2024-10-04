Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of RCUS opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

