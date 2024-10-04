Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.54.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.