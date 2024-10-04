Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MEG opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $737.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,270,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.