Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,270,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
