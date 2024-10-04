BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.40% from the company’s current price.

BKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of BKSY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $732.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

