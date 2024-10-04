Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

