BMO Capital Markets Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Market Perform

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

PBF Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,634,898 shares in the company, valued at $673,110,372.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PBF Energy by 94.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 152,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Invst LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

