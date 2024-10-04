S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $556.58.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.49. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

