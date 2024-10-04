Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.04.

NYSE:V opened at $276.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.12. The stock has a market cap of $506.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

