Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 3.4 %

ALK opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

