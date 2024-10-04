Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

