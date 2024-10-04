Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.79.

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

