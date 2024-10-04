Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 186,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

