Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

