Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $390.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.92.

Get Corpay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $321.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.