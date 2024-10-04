Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,042 shares of company stock worth $1,377,135. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Block by 9.0% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,145,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,532,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

